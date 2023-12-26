A 32-year-old Davenport man who police allege had vodka and a gun in his car is in custody after police say he tried to take off from officers and hit a parked car.

Leonard Miller III faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts – firearm, court records show.

Leonard Miller III (Scott County Jail)

About 6 a.m. Sunday, uniformed Davenport Police Officers in marked patrol cars responded to the 1700 block of Emerald Drive in reference to a report of a vehicle burglary, arrest affidavits say.

Police allege they saw Miller driving a silver 2006 Mercury sedan, with the owner of the car in the front passenger seat. As officers approached the vehicle, Miller took off and struck a parked car in the process, officers allege in affidavits.

Police allege Miller then drove to the intersection of West Locust Street and Emerald Drive and switched spots with the front passenger. Officers saw Miller run from the driver’s seat and around the car to the front passenger door, affidavits show.

Officers allege they approached the car and saw Miller crouched at the front passenger door. He then tried to run off but was apprehended. Police asked for his name but he refused to identify himself, affidavits say.

His identity was revealed when Scott County Jail staff fingerprinted him, according to affidavits.

Officers say they found a loaded tan Glock 19 handgun on the ground next to the front passenger door where Miller was crouched. “Additionally, officers located an open container of vodka in the center console of the sedan,” according to affidavits.

Miller is being held in Scott County Jail, court records show.