A 41-year-old Davenport woman remains in custody after police allege she stole a pistol from a Tesla, then sold the gun to a co-defendant, court records show.

Ladonna Jones-Solomon, who was arrested on a warrant, has pleaded guilty to felony charges of trafficking stolen weapons – first offense and possession of a firearm by a domestic violence offender, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree burglary – motor vehicle, court records show.

Ladonna Jones-Solomon (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11, Davenport Police responded to the 400 block of West 3rd Street for a disturbance involving a firearm.

Jones-Solomon was observed on surveillance footage committing a burglary on an unlocked car in the 800 block of West 3rd Street, police allege in affidavits. Jones-Solomon was wearing a distinct green coat when she opened the doors, entered a 2022 black Tesla, and pulled out a firearm from the car, police allege.

Police allege in affidavits that she “stole a Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun with weapon light” from the Tesla.

The victim drove around town, found the suspect in the area of the 400 block of West 3rd Street, and called police.

Police allege that, after she was read her Miranda Rights, Jones-Solomon admitted she stole the gun, then sold it to a co-defendant for $60 cash.

The co-defendant was located on the 1000 block of West 2nd Street, and admitted to purchasing the gun from Jones-Solomon, police say in affidavits, which show “officers

recovered the aforementioned stolen firearm from the co-defendant.”

Court records say Jones-Solomon’s pretrial release was revoked, and she is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. Sentencing is set for Jan. 11 in Scott County Court.