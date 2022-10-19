The Davenport Police Department was called to a residence regarding reports of a shooting inside a residence.

On Wednesday, October 19 at approximately 1:58 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of N. Linwood Ave. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, He was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Initial investigation indicates a verbal altercation between family members that escalated to shots fired. This incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.