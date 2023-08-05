One injured in shooting across from fairgrounds

Police remained on the scene early Saturday after a shooting across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, our Local 4 News crew saw officers search parking lots across from the fairgrounds. Crime scene tape was set up in the area. Police used flashlights as they searched for and found multiple casings.

Police search for casings after a late-night shooting across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook)

Officers at the scene said one male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police continued to investigate the scene early Saturday.

As of early Saturday, we do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Local 4 News will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.