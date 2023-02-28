Davenport Police warn residents about a scam text message claiming to sell hoodies for the Davenport Fire Department, according to a Tuesday news release.

The text claims to offer DFD hoodies at $10 off and includes a link. A similar scam occurred in February and May of 2022 and also has occurred in various other parts of the country.

The Davenport Fire Department does not sell merchandise or shirts to the public via text message. The text and link are not associated with the agency, the release says.

“If you receive this text message, delete it. Do not click the link, and do not provide any personal

information on any associated website,” said Davenport Police Detective Sgt. Brandon Noonan.

If you have a cell phone, you probably use it dozens of times a day to connect with people you know. But have you ever received a text message from an unknown sender? It could be a scammer trying to steal your personal information, the release says.

To learn how to recognize and report spam and scams, visit here. If you have been scammed out of money or your personal information has been compromised, you can file a report online here.