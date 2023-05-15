Police continue an investigation into a shooting that left a 45-year-old man with serious injuries, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

About 10:18 p.m. Friday, May 12, Davenport Police responded to the area of the 800 block of Warren Street for a report of gunfire and a victim.

Officers found a 45-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds and immediately began providing life-saving measures. The man was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the release says.

No other injuries were reported. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” the release says.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available Monday.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers here, or download the P3 Tips app.