A 20-year-old Davenport man was in custody Tuesday after police allege he fired a gun multiple times at people during an incident in April.

Keesyonne Rockwood faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, court records show.

Keesyonne Rockwood (Scott County Jail)

On Sunday, April 30, Davenport Police responded to the 1500 block of Eastern Avenue for a report of gunfire. Rockwood arrived in the 1500 block of Eastern Avenue in a white Hyundai Sonata with another co-defendant, police allege in affidavits. Rockwood got out of the car and approached the victims on foot, then retrieved a pistol from his person and fired multiple times at the victims who were standing outside.

According to police allegations in affidavits, Rockwood shot at the victims with the intent to cause serious bodily injury and/or to provoke fear of serious bodily injury. After discharging the firearm, Rockwood ran back to the Sonata, which left the area at a high rate of speed.

“The victims are very familiar with the defendant from other incidents and identified him as being the shooter,” police allege in affidavits. “A canvass of the area revealed cameras that captured the shooting and corroborated the victims’ statement.”

Rockwood, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held Tuesday on a total of $12,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing May 19 in Scott County Court.

The charge is a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine.