A 22-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges including first-degree murder after officers allege he was involved in a fatal shooting, according to court records and police.

Christian L. Jessee also faces charges of assault while participating in a felony – serious injury; dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; and criminal gang participation, according to court records.

Christian Jessee (Scott County Jail)

A gunfire incident

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the area of the 100 block of South Pine Street for a report of gunfire. A man was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital.

Police allege in affidavits that the victim, 24-year-old John K. Gilmartin, died from injuries suffered in the shooting. “The defendant did willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation shoot the victim which resulted in the victim’s death,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers here or download the P3 Tips app.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information was available Tuesday, according to police.