A 39-year-old Davenport man is in custody after Davenport Police allege he injured two people with a knife.
Nathan Neese faces two felony charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a weapon, court records show.
On May 9, Davenport Police responded to the 3800 block of West Kimberly Road in reference to an assault.
During an argument in the parking lot between a co-defendant and another person, Neese “knowingly and willfully produced a knife from his pocket,” police allege in arrest affidavits. He pointed the knife at a 10-year-old, causing the victim “to back pedal away in fear,” police allege in arrest affidavits.
Neese then attacked the second victim – a 69-year-old man – with the knife, “stabbing at the victim’s neck and chest with the knife multiple times. The victim suffered lacerations to the center of his neck approximately 3 inches long, two lacerations to his chin, and a half inch puncture wound to the left side of his rib cage,” police allege in affidavits.
The victim also suffered bruising to his nose and a scrape to his right arm. The injuries are likely to cause permanent disfigurement from scaring, affidavits say.
Neese finally attacked a third victim – a 37-year-old man – with the knife. Police allege Neese stabbed him in the left side of his rib cage. The second victim suffered a small puncture wound to his left side, arrest affidavits say.
Neese then fled in a white 1998 Dodge Caravan. The incident was captured on video surveillance.
Neese is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing May 26 in Scott County Court.