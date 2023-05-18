A 39-year-old Davenport man is in custody after Davenport Police allege he injured two people with a knife.

Nathan Neese faces two felony charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a weapon, court records show.

Nathan Neese (Scott County Jail)

On May 9, Davenport Police responded to the 3800 block of West Kimberly Road in reference to an assault.

During an argument in the parking lot between a co-defendant and another person, Neese “knowingly and willfully produced a knife from his pocket,” police allege in arrest affidavits. He pointed the knife at a 10-year-old, causing the victim “to back pedal away in fear,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

Neese then attacked the second victim – a 69-year-old man – with the knife, “stabbing at the victim’s neck and chest with the knife multiple times. The victim suffered lacerations to the center of his neck approximately 3 inches long, two lacerations to his chin, and a half inch puncture wound to the left side of his rib cage,” police allege in affidavits.

The victim also suffered bruising to his nose and a scrape to his right arm. The injuries are likely to cause permanent disfigurement from scaring, affidavits say.

Neese finally attacked a third victim – a 37-year-old man – with the knife. Police allege Neese stabbed him in the left side of his rib cage. The second victim suffered a small puncture wound to his left side, arrest affidavits say.

Neese then fled in a white 1998 Dodge Caravan. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Neese is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing May 26 in Scott County Court.