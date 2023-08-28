A 25-year-old Davenport man was in custody Monday after police allege he led a car pursuit then threw a gun while he ran on foot from officers.

Jason Ruplinger Jr., of Davenport, faces felony charges of eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony; felon in possession of a firearm; and interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, court records say.

Jason Ruplinger Jr. (Scott County Jail)

At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police allege they tried to stop a red 2011 Ford Taurus at West 15th and Scott Streets for an improper rear lamp (white light was emanating from the rear driver side taillight, arrest affidavits say.)

Officers activated emergency lights and sirens from a fully marked police vehicle. Ruplinger, who was driving, didn’t stop, and traveled at speeds greater than 25 mph over the speed limit, police allege in affidavits.

“In addition, the vehicle failed to stop for several stop signs,” arrest affidavits show.

In affidavits, police allege Ruplinger drove east on East Locust Street from Scott Street and continued at a high rate of speed at 25 mph-plus over the speed limit.

Officers allege the car weaved in and out of traffic and ran several red traffic lights.

Ruplinger then turned north on Pershing Avenue from East Locust Street. He stopped the car in the middle of the road and opened the front driver-side door, police allege in affidavits.

In affidavits, police allege they saw him run from the car westbound in the alley. Officers gave chase. Ruplinger “refused to obey several commands from fully uniformed officers.” After a brief foot pursuit, Ruplinger was apprehended in a yard west of the 200 block of East Locust Street.

While canvassing the area, officers allege they found a black Sig P320 40-caliber pistol in a back yard on the 200 block of East Locust Street. Officers allege they saw Ruplinger running in the yard, affidavits show.

Police were able to view surveillance footage of the area. The footage shows Ruplinger knowingly possessing and tossing the firearm, in an attempt to conceal the pistol from the police, officers allege in arrest affidavits. “After discarding the pistol, (Ruplinger) continues to flee southbound toward East Locust Street.”

Ruplinger is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 6 in Scott County Court. He was being held Monday on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.