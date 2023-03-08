A 34-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege he pointed a gun at victims, told them to strip naked and then threatened to kill them.

Jeremy Krapp (photo: Scott County Jail)

Jeremy Krapp, whose address also is listed as Clarinda, Iowa, in court documents, faces charges of first- and second-degree robbery, and second-degree theft, court records show.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police were flagged down in the area of West River Drive and Marquette Street, according to arrest affidavits.

Police allege Krapp pointed a handgun at victims while demanding items from their person, and that he forced the victims to strip naked “and threatened to kill the victims one by one,” affidavits say.

When he fled the scene he took one victim’s 1996 Oldsmobile Aurora that was parked nearby, affidavits show.

Affidavits show that when Krapp was taken into custody in Iowa County for unrelated charges, he had a black Taurus handgun and was seen near the stolen Oldsmobile. He also had possessions belonging to one of the victims in his backpack.

The Oldsmobile Aurora has a Kelley Blue Book fair market price of $1,635, according to affidavits.

Krapp, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $30,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for arraignment Thursday in Scott County Court.