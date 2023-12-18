A 35-year-old Davenport Community Schools teacher faces a charge of indecent contact with a child after police allege he was involved in an incident on Oct. 7, 2023, on Credit Island.

Julian Lira faces an aggravated-misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on a warrant. He has been released on bond, court records show.

Julian Lira (Scott County Jail)

Police allege in affidavits that about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, an incident occurred at Credit Island Lodge, 2301 W. River Drive, “involving indecent contact with a child.”

Lira allegedly touched a child inappropriately while the two were speaking, according to a report from the child, police allege in affidavits.

On the Davenport Community Schools website, Lira is listed as a sixth-grade teacher at Jackson Elementary School.

“Davenport Community School District is aware of a situation regarding a district employee which has involved the Davenport Police Department,” according to a statement from the school district. “The employee was placed on leave immediately upon notification of the investigation.

“As a matter of policy, DCSD cannot comment on personnel matters or matters regarding a police investigation,” the statement continues. “As always, the safety of our students and staff is paramount to Davenport Community School District, and that remains our guiding principle.”