After she was accused of leaving her 86-year-old mother on the floor for four days, a 61-year-old Davenport woman was given three years’ probation Wednesday in Scott County Court.

Earlier, Barbara Steen pleaded guilty to reckless dependent-adult abuse resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony.

Barbara Steen (photo: Scott County Jail)

In April 2022, Steen and her sister were arrested after police allege they denied food and water to their mother, who was left lying on the floor for four days, according to arrest affidavits.

The women were caretakers for their mother, arrest affidavits say. In the residence, the mother fell on the living room floor and was unable to get off the floor without help.

According to affidavits, police say Steen and her sister left their ailing mother there at least four days before they called for medical attention on March 25.

The mother, who since has died with no connection to the incident, lived with her daughters in a home that, a prosecuting attorney said, was filthy and “best described as a hoarder house.”

“We were giving her food. We were giving her water,” Steen said in court Wednesday, adding she could not lift her mother, she told Judge Jeffrey Bert. She had undergone back surgery, Steen said, and did not want to try to lift her mother by herself.

Earlier, the case against Steen’s sister was dismissed because of her health issues.

Bert said he struggled with sentencing “because of the nature of the offense.”

“You did spend at least 30 days in jail, so you have sustained some punishment there,” he told Steen.

He noted Steen has no criminal history, and said she is not a danger to the community. “I do feel you have some remorse,” he told Steen. He ordered Steen to maintain employment, and said she cannot be employed in a caretaker role.