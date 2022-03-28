Alijah T. Quilty, 26, of Davenport, has been charged in the Jan. 9, 2022 traffic crash fatality that resulted in the death of Gregory Blaser, 69, of Silvis.

Alijah T. Quilty, 26, of Davenport (photo: Moline Police Department)

Quilty was the driver of a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer that struck the victim vehicle head-on in the 900 block of 36th Avenue, Moline.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol charges, both Class 2 Felony offenses against Quilty, police said. On March 25, 2022, Quilty turned herself into the Rock Island County Jail, and was released after posting a $50,000/10% bond.



On Jan. 9, 2022, at approximately 4:03 p.m., the Moline Police Department was called to the 900 block of 36th Avenue for a traffic crash with injuries. A male driver of a tan 1998 Chevy Blazer was traveling eastbound on 36th Avenue. At the same time, a female driving a green 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound and crossed into the eastbound lane. The green Trailblazer struck the tan Blazer head-on in the eastbound lane.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage from the crash and both drivers had to be extracted by the Moline Fire Department. Blaser, the male driver of the tan Blazer, was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries. Quilty was transported to a local hospital and later flown to another trauma hospital by life flight with serious, life-threatening injuries.