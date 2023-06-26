A 25-year-old Davenport woman was in custody Monday after police allege she told them was drunk after she drove 90 mph during a pursuit.

Diane Wells faces a felony charge of eluding – injury, OWI or participation in a felony; and serious misdemeanor charges of eluding and OWI, court records say.

Diane Wells (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, marked Davenport Police Units initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 GMC Yukon in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Interstate 80.

Uniformed officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and allege Wells briefly pulled her car over and stopped. As officers approached the Yukon, Wells took off from the traffic stop, police allege in arrest affidavits.

Iowa State Patrol was in the area, initiated a pursuit, and apprehended her, affidavits say.

Police allege Wells was speeding 67 mph in a 35 mph zone in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Pine Street, and that she drove 90 mph in a posted 35 mph zone headed south on North Pine Street from the 6300 block.

She “ran red lights and stop signs at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner with other vehicles on the roadway until stopping at West 41st Street,” police allege in affidavits.

Police allege she had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, a “wide range of emotions,” and the odor of alcohol coming from her person.

Police allege that, after she was read her Miranda Right, Wells said she was drinking liquor at a local club before driving. Police allege she told them she was “drunk as —-” and “I have never driven that fast before” when asked about the pursuit.

A 3/4-empty bottle of liquor was located inside the Yukon, police allege.

Wells, who was being held on $2,500 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment July 13 in Scott County Court.