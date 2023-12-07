A 36-year-old Davenport woman faces charges of animal neglect after police allege two dogs died from Parvovirus.

Vinterrica Hubert faces two aggravated-misdemeanor charges of animal neglect with serious injury or death, court records show.

Vinterrica Hubert (Scott County Jail)

About 9:24 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Davenport Police responded to a room at the I-80 Inn and Suites, 7222 Northwest Blvd., for an animal complaint, according to arrest affidavits.

Police allege Hubert “refused to provide proper veterinarian care for her animal.” The dog, which tested positive for Parvovirus, was violently ill, affidavits show.

“The animal later died as a result at an animal hospital,” police allege in affidavits.

Hubert “did state to fully uniformed officers that the animal did not belong to her,” but “Other witnesses on scene along with motel staff advised officers that the dog did belong (in a certain room.) Multiple witnesses also stated they had seen (Hubert) with the dog,” affidavits show.

Two days before, animal control had been contacted by Hubert in reference to a dog that had died from Parvovirus. “This animal was discarded behind the motel’s Dumpster and later buried on the property,” police allege in affidavits.

Parvovirus is commonly transmitted through fecal matter and saliva, police say in affidavits, which show that Hubert “did admit to animal-control officers that the first dog belonged to her and had died of Parvovirus.”

Hubert, who was arrested on a warrant, was released on bond, court records say. She is set for arraignment Dec. 28 in Scott County Court.