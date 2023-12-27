A 29-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple serious misdemeanor charges after Clinton Police allege she was involved in multiple fire-setting incidents.

Jasimen Smith faces six serious misdemeanor charges of reckless use of fire/explosives/destructive devices, court records say.

Jasimen Smith (Clinton Police Department)

On Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, Clinton Police and Fire Departments responded to a series of unattended fires causing damage to multiple city and privately owned trash receptacles, arrest affidavits say.

About 7:40 p.m. Nov. 29: Police and fire units were dispatched to a wooded lot next to the Mediacom parking lot, 227 2nd Ave. North after a MediaCom employee observed an unattended fire. Security footage obtained from Hartz Lock, a business on the other side of 2nd Ave north from Mediacom, captured a woman walking away from the location of the unattended fire and then next to the Hartz Lock building, where the video captures clearly a woman with shoulder-length blond hair wearing a dark jacket with an Adidas logo and white stripes down both arms and blue jeans, police allege in affidavits.

At 7:55 p.m. Nov. 29: Police and fire units responded to the alley behind the 700 block of North 2nd Street, police allege in affidavits. A city-owned plastic trash can with contents had been on fire, melting the city-owned trash can.

About 8 p.m. Nov. 29: Police and fire units were still on the scene in the 700 block of the North 2nd Street alley, another fire was observed and found to be behind the 800 block of the North 2nd Street alley, police allege in affidavits. Police officers and firefighters saw another city-owned trash can and contents had been set on fire melting the city-owned trash can.

About 8:20 p.m. Nov. 29: Behind the building occupied by Plaza Bowl and Yen Ching restaurant, 1119 N. 2nd St., police and fire units responded to a Dumpster fire. A metal Republic Service trash Dumpster had been involved, causing damage to the paint of the metal Dumpster, police allege in affidavits. Security video footage obtained from Plaza Bowl captured clearly a woman with should-length blond hair wearing a dark jacket with an Adidas logo and white stripes down both arms and blue jeans leaving the area of the Dumpster minutes before the fire.

About 9:50 p.m. Dec. 5: Police and fire units responded to the 200 block of 4th Avenue for a fire in a Dumpster in the northeast parking lot. The fire caused damage to the paint of the metal dumpster.

Video footage obtained from the security system at the 4th Avenue Lofts shows a person walking northbound in the alley, who then approaches a Dumpster enclosed in a wooden fence, police allege in affidavits. The same person is then seen leaving the area of the Dumpster pushing a wheelchair, leaving the wheelchair at the front door. The person, who has long hair, is observed wearing a dark top with white stripes down the sleeve. Also in the camera view is a person placing the wheelchair at the door. Fire can be seen in the fenced area containing the Dumpster.

About 10:40 p.m. Dec. 5: Police and fire units responded to the rear of the 200 block of 4th Avenue North for another Dumpster fire. Fire was observed within the metal Dumpster owned by J&C Disposal, No obvious damage was observed.

Security footage obtained from Kenworthy’s Auto captured a subject wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved top with white stripes down the sleeve walking away from the location of the fire, police allege in affidavits.

On Dec. 4: After the Clinton Police Department posted and attempted to identify a suspect on its Facebook page, Jasimen Smith was identified as a suspect. When Smith agreed to come to the Clinton Police Department for a non-custodial interview, she was wearing a dark jacket with an Adidas logo and white stripes down both arms and blue jeans, police say in affidavits.

She is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 29 in Clinton County Court.