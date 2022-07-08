A 21-year-old Davenport woman has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to serve probation in connection with a March 9 shooting at a Davenport hospital.

G’Sani Natrice Bogan, who will turn 22 on Tuesday, was arrested after gunfire at Genesis Medical Center – West Campus, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., court records say.

Shortly after 12:45 a.m. March 9, Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire in the emergency department lobby.

Witnesses saw Bogan and a victim physically fighting. While they were fighting, Bogan pulled out a 9mm Arminius handgun, and fired two rounds, affidavits say. One struck the victim in his left thigh.

“When the gun was fired, there were multiple innocent bystanders in the emergency room lobby,” affidavits say. “Security footage captured the defendant and the victim engage in a physical fight.”

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Bogan admitted to firing the handgun while fighting the victim, affidavits say.

Bogan pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm – bodily injury, and was sentenced July 1 for a period not to exceed five yeas. She also pleaded guilty to control of a firearm/offensive weapon, for which she also was given a suspended sentence of a period not to exceed five years, court records say.

Bogan was placed on probation pending good behavior for a period of three years “unless sooner released by the Court upon recommendation by the probation officer.”

She was ordered to undergo mental-health and substance-abuse evaluations, and not possess, consume, or have alcohol or illegal substances, court documents say.