A 33-year-old Davenport woman faces drug-related charges out of Nebraska after police say they found 18 pounds of marijuana and 10 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in her car.

Sgt. Jason Mayo, with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit in Lincoln, Nebraska, told Our Quad Cities News that she faces charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, a 3A Felony in Nebraska that carries the possibility of a prison sentence up to three years; and a charge of having no drug-tax stamp, a Class IV Felony that carries a sentence of up to two years.

Amanda McCandless (Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

The mushroom products will be sent to the state lab for testing, Mayo said.

Shortly before 9:15 a.m. Dec. 19, according to arrest affidavits, an officer saw a white Chevy Malibu with California plates drive on the shoulder as it left the Interstate 80 eastbound off-ramp in Lancaster County. The car proceeded south in the far right-turn lane. Just before the light changed green, the car turned its left-turn signal on. As the light changed the car proceeded to drive south, cutting across the turn lane.

An officer activated the squad car’s overhead emergency lights and the Chevy drove into a Shoemaker’s parking lot and pulled up to a fuel pump, affidavits show.

Amanda McCandless, who was the driver and the only person in the car, provided her Iowa license and advised the Chevy was a rental. She had a one-way rental agreement from California to Iowa, police allege in affidavits.

“During the contact (McCandless) displayed nervous behavior and said that she went to California to look at a Frenchie (French Bulldog) stud for her female Frenchie,” officers allege in affidavits. She denied consent to search, but gave consent to deploy a Nebraska State Certified Police Service Dog around her vehicle.

A Lancaster County K9 was deployed around the Chevy, where the dog alerted and indicated an odor of narcotics coming from within. When a probable-cause search of the car was conducted, officers allege in affidavits, they found 18 one-pound vacuum-sealed bags with marijuana, 3.6 pounds of THC oil (1,628 THC vape carts), two pounds THC hash (32 one-ounce containers), and 10.62 pounds of psilocybin mushroom chocolate bars (100 1.7-ounce bars). No Nebraska State Drug Tax Stamp was affixed to any of the narcotics. All items were found in the trunk of the car, affidavits show.