A 24-year-old Davenport woman was behind bars Monday after police allege she struck a victim with a vehicle.

Jhaide Gay faces a felony charge of willful injury, court records show.

Jhaide Gay (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Clay Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, an arrest affidavit shows.

Gay was driving a vehicle in the 1400 block of Clay Street while the victim was walking on the public sidewalk in the same block, police allege in affidavits. Gay, with intent to injure the victim, “drove the vehicle onto the sidewalk and struck the victim, driving over her,” police allege in the affidavit.

The victim suffered a broken tibia and fibula on her left leg, as well as a broken ankle on her right leg which will require surgery to repair, the affidavit shows.

Gay, who is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 30 in Scott County Court.

The charge is a Class C felony, which is punishable by confinement for no more than 10 years and a fine.