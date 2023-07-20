A Davenport woman was sentenced to six months in federal prison for providing false statements during federal grand jury testimony.

According to court records, LaRhonda \Jenkins, 30, was present at a shooting at the Dam View Inn in Davenport on March 9, 2021. During the incident, a victim was shot multiple times. When Jenkins was called to testify at federal grand jury proceedings, Jenkins lied about her knowledge of the identified shooter, court documents say. After completing her prison term, Jenkins will be required to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, making neighborhoods safer for everyone. In May 2021, the Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction based on the core principles of fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measuring the results.