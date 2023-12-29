A 35-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police allege she set fire to her own home, according to arrest affidavits.

Carla Engesser faces a felony charge of second-degree arson, court records show.

Carla Engesser (Scott County Jail)

An October structure fire

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Davenport police and fire crews responded to the 400 block of Concord St., Davenport, for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews saw a single-family residence with visible smoke showing from the structure.

Fire crews entered the home and saw active fire in the first-floor living room and basement areas. After crews extinguished the fire, an origin-and-cause exam was conducted with findings of “three non-communicating areas of fire origin inside the home,” according to affidavits.

The fire was determined to be incendiary, affidavits show.

Engesser was the 911 caller and only resident home during the time of the fire, police allege. “Engesser removed her personal keepsakes from the home on the morning of 10/20/2023, just prior to the fire, and placed them in her vehicle,” officers allege in affidavits.

Police allege that Engesser “committed arson in the 2nd degree when she intentionally set fire to an unoccupied structure for which the value exceeds seven hundred and fifty dollars,” affidavits say.

Engesser, who was released on her own recognizance from Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment Jan. 25 in Scott County Court.

Second-degree arson is a Class C felony, which is punishable by a sentence of up to 10 years and and fine of at least $1,000 but no more than $10,000.