A 60-year-old Davenport woman accused of leaving her elderly mother unattended on the floor for four days has entered a guilty plea, court records show.

Last week in Scott County Court, Barbara Steen withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of guilty to reckless dependent adult abuse resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony, court records show. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 21 in Scott County Court.

Barbara Steen (photo: Scott County Jail)

The 2022 incident

In April 2022, Steen and her sister were arrested after police allege they did not give food or water to their 86-year-old mother who was left lying on the floor for four days, according to arrest affidavits.

The women were caretakers for their mother, arrest affidavits say. In a residence, the mother fell on the living room floor and was unable to get off the floor without help.

The sisters left their ailing mother on the floor for at least four days before they called for medical attention on March 25, police allege in arrest affidavits. During the time the elderly woman was on the floor, they did not feed her, give her water or change her adult diapers, the affidavits say.

According to affidavits, the mother was incoherent and had pressure ulcers on her face and left side of her body when medics arrived.

Earlier, the case against Steen’s sister was dismissed because of her health issues, court documents show.

Class C felonies can be punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine.