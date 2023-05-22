A 36-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges she was driving 100 mph with two unsecured infants in her SUV, where a trooper also found a bag of marijuana.

Telisa Walker faces two felony charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence – first offense and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records show.

Telisa Walker (Scott County Jail)

About 11:21 p.m. Sunday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a dark-colored SUV traveling at a fast rate of speed southbound on Highway 61 around Mile Marker 126, the officer alleges in arrest affidavits.

“I checked a speed on the vehicle of 100 mph in a 65 mph zone using my front antenna moving opposite. I turned around on the vehicle and made a second check of the speed still at 100 mph consistently using my front moving same antenna,” the officer writes in the affidavit.

At a traffic stop on the SUV at Exit 124, the officer identified the driver as Walker. “I immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. I additionally observed two infants in the vehicle unsecured,” the officer alleges in arrest affidavits.

Walker’s 2 1/2-month-old child, who was unsecured in the back seat, was being held by a man who was a passenger, arrest affidavits say. Also, a 29-day-old infant – the step-child of the back seat passenger. affidavits say – was unsecured in a rear-facing carrier in the front seat of the SUV, according to affidavits. “The carrier was buckled in with the seat belt, but the child was not secured in the harnesses of the carrier,” the officer alleges in affidavits.

A probable-cause search of the vehicle was conducted based on the odor of marijuana. The trooper found a knotted sandwich bag with marijuana in the rear car seat, affidavits say.

Walker was being held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail on Monday. She is set for a preliminary hearing June 1 in Scott County Court.