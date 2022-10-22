A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail.

Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, a Scott County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Honda Pilot on the ramp of Interstate 80 east to 60th Avenue north because the registered owner of the vehicle had a suspended license through Illinois, arrest affidavits say. Barajas was a passenger in the vehicle.

Affidavits say deputies conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle because Barajas had marijuana residue in his lap. A bag containing 20 grams of cocaine was in a brown leather jacket behind the front passenger’s seat.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Barajas described his jacket as a brown leather jacket. “The defendant did not have a drug tax stamp affixed to the cocaine,” affidavits say.

While one deputy tried to interview him, Barajas spat on another deputy. While transporting Barajas to Scott County Jail, he was “belligerently yelling and swearing at deputies,” according to affidavits.

Affidavits say Barajas spat inside of the squad car while being transported to the jail.

Barajas, who is being held in Scott County Jail on $12,000 bond, is set for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 28 in Scott County Court.