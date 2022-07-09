A 24-year-old Eldridge woman faces a felony charge after Scott County Deputies say she stole lottery tickets from a Casey’s store where she was working.

Kaylannia Bright faces a felony charges of lottery – forgery or theft of tickets; and third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, court records say.

Bright was working Wednesday night at Casey’s General Store, 26701 Scott Park Road, Parkview, arrest affidavits say.

At 7:13 p.m. she was seen, on a video camera, stealing lottery tickets out of a machine. This was done without payment and valued at $785, the affidavits say.

The store manager was able to print out cashier records that match the video evidence with approximate times of the thefts taking place from 7:13-9:05 p.m.

Bright was released on her own recognizance, with a preliminary hearing set for July 29 in Scott County Court.

In Iowa, theft of lottery tickets is a Class D felony, with a punishment of up to five years in prison and fines up to $10,000.