A 29-year-old West Burlington man is in custody after a high-speed chase Friday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. a deputy with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation at U. S. Highway 34 and Beaverdale Road, a news release says. The vehicle failed to stop and tried to elude law enforcement eastbound on U. S. Highway 34 while reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour, the release says.

The vehicle entered the Burlington city limits and drove north in the southbound lanes of traffic near Roosevelt and West Avenue before it swerved back into the correct lanes. The suspect drove east on Division Street and continued to elude law enforcement while speeding and driving through multiple stop signs, the release says.

At South 6th Street and Market Street, the suspect driver was northbound when he swerved into the southbound lanes of traffic and toward a marked law enforcement vehicle that had its emergency lights and sirens on. The suspect continued to elude law enforcement throughout downtown and North Hill. Eventually, the driver headed west on Mt. Pleasant Street and struck a vehicle at Mt. Pleasant and Spiegel streets. This disabled the suspect vehicle, the release says.

No injuries were reported. The driver was identified as Izaak Edmund Krieger-Coen of West Burlington. A bag of suspected marijuana was located on Krieger-Coen, the release says.

He was transported to the Des Moines County Jail and charged with speeding, felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance, failure to obey a stop sign, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, reckless driving and having no insurance. His bond was set at $5,000, the release says.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Eighth Judicial District High Risk Unit, and Iowa State Patrol.