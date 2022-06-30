A Dubuque man faces multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop in rural Stockton.

Cordero J. Davis, 35, faces felony charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful delivery of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis; and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification and driving while his license was suspended, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jo Daviess County deputies performed a traffic stop for a lane violation on U. S. Route 20 at South Scout Camp Road, a news release says.

Deputies made contact with Davis, and “observed indicators of of criminal activity,” the release says.

During the investigation, Cordero provided an incorrect name and date of birth. He eventually correctly identified himself, the release says.

Deputies learned Cordero has an outstanding warrant for his arrest through Cook County Circuit Court for a narcotics violation, the release says.

As the investigation continued, deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and found about 928 grams – a little more than 2 pounds – of suspected methamphetamine; 1,567 grams – nearly 3 1/2 pounds – of suspected cannabis; 50 grams of suspected heroin; eight grams of suspected cocaine; and a large amount of cash, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation.