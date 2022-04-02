A 43-year-old Davenport man was released on bond after Scott County Deputies say he showed a stolen trailer to a witness.

During the time frame from December 2021 through March 27, 2022, deputies say Jason Claussen “unlawfully and knowingly” possessed a 2013 Bravo enclosed trailer stolen out of Rock Island. The trailer is worth about $4,500, an arrest affidavit says.

Claussen brought the trailer to the property in December 2021 to store it. He then argued with the witness and told the witness that “the trailer was stolen and the cops would love to see it,” the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Claussen was alleged to be selling the stolen Bravo trailer to a co-defendant, Zackery Vaughn.

Claussen, who was arrested Friday on a warrant, is set to appear for a preliminary hearing April 12 in Scott County Court. He faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.