On Monday, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker will hold a press conference to announce the return of Whiteside County Deputy Derek Hamstra to full duty, according to a news release.

Deputy Hamstra has been off duty, because of a work-related injury that occurred Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, when he was inadvertently struck with a bullet from an Illinois State Trooper’s weapon.

Hamstra was shot in the left foot while attempting to locate two suspects who fled from a deputy, according to an earlier release. The Illinois State Police District 1 responded to the scene to assist the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies.

During the attempt to locate the suspects, preliminary information following the investigation showed that one bullet was inadvertently fired from an Illinois State Trooper’s weapon, striking Deputy Hamstra’s left foot. The Illinois State Police Division of internal Investigation investigated the incident.

Arrested in the incident was Erik K. Jaramillo Garcia of Beloit, Wis., who was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding police, criminal trespass to a residence, obstructing identification, driving while revoked and speeding.

Also arrested was Denise Nicole Williams of Beloit, Wis., who was charged with two counts of burglary.