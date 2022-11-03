After officials allege he punched a deputy and tried to take his gun, a 51-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars.

Matthew Peters faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon, and disarming a peace officer, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations – bodily injury, and a serious misdemeanor of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Scott County Deputy saw Peters in the area of the 5700 block of Valley Drive, Bettendorf, according to arrest affidavits.

Peters was wanted on two warrants, affidavits say. When the uniformed deputy approached in a fully marked squad car, Peters ran into a detached garage.

The deputy followed him, and Peters began to physically resist him.

According to affidavits: “During the physical incident, Matthew threw a punch at me which struck my head. Matthew also grabbed at my service weapon and taser, and tried to pull them both away from me,” the deputy wrote.

Peters swung a metal broom handle at the deputy and struck him with it. The deputy’s right hand was injured during the incident, according to arrest affidavits.

Peters was being held Thursday on a total of $22,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 10 in Scott County Court.