A Knox County Deputy was treated and released after a chase that led to the arrests of two men who face multiple charges.

On Friday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a suspicious incident involving a gun, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect vehicle took off from deputies and violated multiple traffic laws, the release says. Although they ended the pursuit, deputies continued to follow the vehicle at a safe distance and saw it cross into Warren County then proceed down a dead-end road, the release says.

As the suspect vehicle turned around, a Knox County Deputy left his vehicle to apprehend the suspect. The vehicle struck him, continued to flee, and was involved in at least two other crashes before it finally stopped in Monmouth, the release says.

Alan Stanley, 29, of Keithsburg, Ill., was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding no more than 25 mph over the limit, speeding 35 mph over the limit, having no valid driver’s license, and other traffic-related charges, the release says.

Charges are pending for aggravated battery to a peace officer, the release says.

The investigation led to a search warrant for the 1000 block of Paradise Acres, Galesburg. During the search of a residence, law enforcement found a rifle and ammunition, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the release says.

Nicholas Becker, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon with a revoked FOID (firearm owner’s identification) possession of ammunition without a FOID and possession of meth paraphernalia, the release says.

Both Stanley and Becker in custody in Knox County Jail.

Galesburg, Monmouth and Macomb Police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI Task Force assisted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.