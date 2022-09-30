A 37-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after a deputy found her in a car with methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Friday.

Monica Vasquez faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp; and four serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, court records say.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a Scott County Deputy pulled over a Black Lincoln LS on a Brady Street frontage road because the vehicle did not not have license plates. It had a broken passenger-side tail light, arrest affidavits say.

According to affidavits, the front seat passenger was identified as Monica Vasquez, also known as Gomez. A marijuana odor was coming from the vehicle and marijuana blunts could be seen in the ash tray.

Vasquez had a valid Rock Island County arrest warrant, affidavits say. During a vehicle search, the deputy found:

About 26 grams of methamphetamine

3 grams of methamphetamine,

11 Vyvanse Schedule II pills (Vyvanse is a central nervous system stimulant)

10 amphetamine Schedule II pills

8 Hydrocodone Schedule II pills (hydrocodone is an opioid pain medication)

17 Adderall Schedule II pills (Adderall is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy)

About 3.5 grams of marijuana

A digital scale and packaging materials.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Vasquez denied being involved with methamphetamine use and sales. “The Scott County Sheriff’s Office recently obtained information from another Law Enforcement Agency of Gomez (Vasquez) being involved with selling methamphetamine,” according to affidavits.

Vasquez is being held on a total $32,000 bond in Scott County Jail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 in Scott County Court.