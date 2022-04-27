Detective Jon Leach will retire from the Moline Police Department and will continue his criminal justice career with Rock Island County,

In January of 2021, Leach was seriously injured while attempting to apprehend a fugitive, according to a post on the Moline Police Department Facebook page. As a result of the injuries Leach sustained that day, he is retiring. (The suspect in that incident received a 12-year prison sentence.)

Leach was hired in January 2004 and began his career on patrol before he worked in almost every discretionary assignment available at Moline Police Department

Leach was assigned to the Community Oriented Policing Station at Springbrook Courts before he went to DARE. After that, he served as a liaison detective assigned to Moline-Coal Valley School District at Wilson Middle School and Moline High School.

During his time at Wilson Middle School, Leach created an after-school art club for sixth graders. He continued to advocate for youth when he moved to the Juvenile Investigation Division. During his time as a juvenile detective, Leach worked with legislators to get a state law changed regarding sex offenders and investigated the only prosecuted child sex-trafficking case in Rock Island County, the post says.

Leach then transferred to adult investigations and became the Director of Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. He provided updates about fugitives and unsolved cases and elicited help from the public.

Additionally, Leach was assigned to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit, Bicycle Patrol and the last two years as the public information officer.

Leach created a travel baseball team, The Quad City Warriors, at Arrowhead Ranch. He still coaches, now for the QC Barnstormers Force.

Leach has accepted a position as an investigator with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, the post says.