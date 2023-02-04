A 34-year-old Davenport man faces more than a dozen felony charges after police allege, they found him with cocaine and a stolen gun.

Pierce Davis faces 11 charges of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, a charge of failure to affix a drug stamp and a charge of controlled substance violation, court records.

Pierce Davis (photo: Scott County Jail)

About 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police detectives executed a search warrant at Davis’s residence. He was inside the residence and arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant, police allege in arrest affidavits.

During a search of the residence, detectives found a clear plastic bag containing 23.3 grams total package weight of cocaine, along with a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue and packaging material.

Davis “failed to affix the proper stamp, label or official indicia upon the packaging of the cocaine base,” affidavits say.

Also inside the apartment in a shoe box was a loaded .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun reported stolen in 2013 from a federal firearms licensee in Silvis. In the same shoe box, detectives found 11 devices that convert a Glock-style semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic handgun “aka as a machine gun,” according to affidavits.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Davis admitted “to his knowledge of both the crack cocaine and firearm in the residence,” according to affidavits.

Davis’s criminal history includes numerous previous felony convictions, affidavits say.

Davis, who is being held on $32,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 10 in Scott County Court.