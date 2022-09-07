A 43-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Scott County Detectives say he had methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.

Aaron Beauchamp faces four charges of controlled-substance violation and four charges of failure to affix drug stamps, court records say.

On Friday, detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on Aaron Beauchamp’s residence on West 8th Street in Davenport. A detective had active charges against Beauchamp for a prior violation, arrest affidavits say.

Detectives saw Beauchamp outside his residence and took him into custody after a foot pursuit, affidavits say. He had a plastic bag with about 14 grams of methamphetamine, $881 in cash and “a large amount of small, plastic, zip-seal bags on his person.”

According to affidavits, after investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence, they found:

59 grams total package weight of psilocybin mushrooms.

11.1 grams of marijuana wax.

Eight marijuana vape cartridges

126.5 grams, or .28 pounds, (total package weight) of marijuana edibles.

Multiple digital scales containing meth or marijuana residue.

40.6 grams (total package weight) of raw marijuana separated into four different bags.

Used drug paraphernalia.

Drug packaging.

Beauchamp, who is being held on $15,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 16 in Scott County Court.