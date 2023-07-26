A 50-year-old suspect in the homicide and kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl, along with his attorney, has asked the court to suppress evidence in the case.

In Scott County Court, Henry Dinkins and his attorney on Tuesday filed a motion to suppress. That’s a request that a criminal-defense attorney makes because they have reason to believe evidence was illegally obtained.

Henry Dinkins

Court documents say that, in the late morning hours of July 10, 2020, Dinkins spoke with law enforcement officers at the Davenport Police Department. Dinkins had his cell phone until officers took it about five minutes into the interrogation.

Dinkins “sat in the same room for more than eight hours, and eventually fell asleep,” court documents show.

Court records say that “Although (Dinkins) voluntarily spoke with law enforcement officers, (he) soon became a suspect in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell. He was then stripped of his possessions and was notified that there was a search warrant being drafted for his cell phone. Officers refused to give Defendant his cell phone back to him.”

According to court documents, Dinkins then sat in an interview room for several hours, without being told he was free to leave. He had no way to get home because officers took his car keys from him.

“Considering the totality of the circumstances, this Court should find that (Dinkins) was

in custody at the time of his interrogation,” curt records say. Dinkins was detained for more than eight hours during the interrogation, and was seen falling asleep before being handcuffed and taken from the police department.

“All these factors combined should lead the Court to find that (Dinkins) did not waive his

Miranda rights,” court documents say. Dinkins asked for a lawyer many times, and the interrogating officer offered to let him use a phone book.

“A reasonable police officer would believe (Dinkins’) words constituted an unequivocal request for assistance of counsel in light of the circumstances. Therefore, all statements made to police after (Dinkins’) request for an attorney must be suppressed.”

Dinkins and his attorney ask for a hearing on the matter.

Earlier, Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham filed a request to introduce more evidence – including allegations that the suspect searched pornographic sites involving girls – in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

Breasia Terrell

Breasia Terrell’s disappearance

On the morning of July 10, 2020, 10-year-old Breasia Terrell was reported to be missing. In March of 2021, she was found deceased in Clinton County.

Dinkins and his family maintain his innocence. A jury trial is set to begin Aug. 8 in Linn County.