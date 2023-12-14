In a 12-minute session on Thursday, Henry Dinkins appeared – along with the mother of the girl he was convicted of killing – for a restitution hearing.

Dinkins, who is in custody after his conviction in September, appeared in a virtual hearing with attorney Chad Frese, who represented Dinkins throughout his murder trial earlier this year. Aishia Lankford, the mother of Breasia Terrell, appeared with Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham in the Scott County Court session.

“(Dinkins) still maintains his innocence in this case,” Frese said.

Henry Dinkins (L) and Dinkins’ attorney Chad Frese in an earlier court appearance (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

Judge Henry Latham, who presided over Dinkins’ murder trial, said Thursday the court grants the state $7,837.14 for the Crime Victims Assistance Program. This includes money that Lankford used for Breasia’s funeral expenses.

Earlier, in Dinkins’ sentencing, he was ordered to pay $150,000 to Breasia’s estate. Lankford is her daughter’s heir.

During the hearing, Lankford said Breasia’s body, which had been held in the state medical examiner’s office, was returned to her and a funeral was held.

Dinkins, who has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole for the kidnapping and slaying of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, did not speak during the hearing.

Henry Dinkins (OurQuadCities.com)

Dinkins earlier filed an appeal on the verdict of guilty, judgment entry and sentencing order “and all adverse rulings of any pretrial motions herein entered by the Honorable Henry W. Latham II,” an appeal document says.

Dinkins will be represented by the state appellate defender’s office for the appeal, court records say.

Breasia Terrell (contributed photo)

Dinkins, 51, was convicted in the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who went missing in 2020. Her remains were found near a pond in DeWitt in 2021.

Dinkins and his family maintain his innocence.