Henry Dinkins, who has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole for the kidnapping and slaying of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, is set for a restitution hearing in December, court records show.

Court records say that on Oct. 16 the state filed a motion for reimbursement of victim restitution paid by the Crime Victim Compensation Program. The restitution hearing is set for Dec. 14 in Scott County Court.

Henry Dinkins (OurQuadCities.com)

Dinkins earlier filed an appeal on the verdict of guilty, judgment entry and sentencing order “and all adverse rulings of any pretrial motions herein entered by the Honorable Henry W. Latham II,” an appeal document says.

Judge Henry Latham earlier allowed Chad Frese and Joel Walker to withdraw as Dinkins’ attorneys “because the case has concluded and a notice of appeal has been filed.” Frese has been appointed to represent Dinkins at the restitution hearing, according to court records.

Dinkins will be represented by the state appellate defender’s office for the appeal, court records say.

Breasia Terrell (contributed photo)

Dinkins, 51, was convicted in the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who went missing in 2020. Her remains were found near a pond in DeWitt in 2021. Dinkins and his family maintain his innocence.