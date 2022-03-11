The 49-year-old suspect in the death of a Davenport girl will appear today in Scott County Court.

Henry Dinkins, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping, has asked for a new attorney. He remains in custody in Clinton County Jail for Scott County proceedings, and will be transported from Clinton to Davenport for today’s appearance.

DInkins is accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell on or about July 10, 2020. His family maintains his innocence.

Documents say Dinkins is accused of confining or removing Breasia “without authority or consent, or by deception, with the intent to inflict serious injury or subject her to sexual abuse, and in so doing caused her death.”

Breasia Terrell (contributed photo.)

A lengthy list of witnesses includes Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother, who has a son with Dinkins.

Additional witnesses include FBI agents, Davenport Police officers and an Iowa State medical examiner. Judge Henry Latham is set to preside over the trial.

Dinkins wrote to Latham in February to ask for a new attorney, court records show:

“I can have the best attorney in the world but that doesn’t mean he or she is willing to put in the work on my case,” Dinkins wrote.

Breasia’s 2020 disapperance

Breasia was last seen July 10, 2020, after she stayed overnight with her brother and Dinkins.

After Breasia’s body was found March 22 near DeWitt, authorities confirmed her identity on March 31, 2021.