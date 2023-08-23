WARNING: Some of the content in today’s court updates might be disturbing to some readers.

The trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of the 2020 kidnapping and murder of Breasia Terrell, enters its 10th day. Dinkins and his family maintain his innocence.

(DPD Sergeant Geoffrey Peiffer)

Davenport Police Sergeant Geoffrey Peiffer took the stand to begin the day’s testimony. Under direct examination from Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham, he testified about investigations into the history of guns. He told the court that records for the gun found at the scene where the remains of Breasia Terrell was found were lost in a flood. The retailer is no longer in business.

“We have no DNA putting Breasia Terrell in that car (the Impala), right?” Dinkins’ attorney Chad Frese asked Peiffer. “Correct,” Peiffer told him.

Under cross examination, Peiffer testified about what D.L., Breasia’s half brother, had told him about her death. “He has been saying he saw his dad shoot his sister,” Peiffer told the court. He also testified that a 4XL t-shirt, bra and shorts were still on Breasia when she was found.

(Henry Dinkins)

Peiffer testified that a man who is now dead, Jerod Brink, had said earlier that he helped a man he identified as Henry Dinkins. Early in the morning that Breasia was reported missing, Brink had told investigators that he had hooked a chain under an Impala and pulled it out from where it was stuck off the side of the road.

Adam Wojciechowski with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was next on the stand. He was dispatched to the Kunau Implement area for a possible body found, he said under prosecution questioning. In March of 2021, the first vegetation is light, he said. “In the summertime, you wouldn’t be able to really see the pond,” he said. He saw Breasia’s remains. “I determined that it was a human skull just from looking at it,” he told the court. “I observed some black, curly hair.”

(Adam Wojciechowski)

Wojciechowski testified that he had been part of an earlier search for Breasia down by the Wapsipinicon River.

Dr. Kelly Kruse, forensic pathologist with the state medical examiner’s office took the stand after Adam Wojciechowski. She performed the autopsy on Breasia on March 24, 2021.

(Dr. Kelly Kruse)

“When someone is decomposed, we do use additional steps,” she told the court, which include an x-ray of the body. Geoffrey Peiffer and Evan Obert from the Davenport Police Department were present during the autopsy, she told Cunningham under questioning. She found seashells and a bullet in the hair, according to her testimony.

Kruse testified that she saw a clear gunshot wound in the mandible or jawbone, and another in the scapula, or shoulder blade. She said the bullet traveled form the front of the body to the back.

“The bullet came from her front,” Kruse told Cunningham under questioning. She testified that she saw another bullet wound on the right scapula. “The main thing that I noticed was the severe decomposition of her body,” she testified. “Organs were likely injured, but no organs remained.” She said that DNA degrades and cleaning supplies can also degrade it. “Bleach is one of those products that can do so.”

“DNA comes from the parents,” she told the court. She was able to determine Breasia was related to her mother. Kruse told Cunningham that the teeth also matched to Breasia. “The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds,” she said. She testified that the matter of death was homicide.

(The tag on the body bag for “Adolescent Doe” before Breasia was identified.

Kruse continued her testimony Wednesday afternoon. She told the court many of the teeth were not recovered from the skull. Kruse identified the clothing found on the remains from various photos. Under cross examination, Kruse said no blunt or sharp force trauma was found on the bones. She said she couldn’t tell how many people fired the bullets or how far away they were.

(Joseph Adams)

Joseph Adams took the stand next. He said he and Jerod Brink were friends. Adams lives outside of DeWitt. He testified that he and Brink were discussing the body found near Kunau Implement. “He pulled a guy out that was stuck,” Adams testified. When Adams’ wife showed Brink a photo of a suspect vehicle, Brink said the Impala was the car he pulled out. Adams encouraged Brink to call law enforcement. Brink “said it was a Black male and he didn’t mention anyone else that was there,” Adams told the court. “Just that fellow.” He described Brink as a mechanic and gear-head. He identified the Impala as the one he pulled out, Adams testified.

Michael Tate, a criminalist with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, took the stand. He works in the firearms and tool mark section of the DCI crime lab, he told the prosecution.

(Michael Tate)

Tate told the prosecution how he examines bullets; he notes what the bullet is made of, what sort of shape it is in, whether it has picked up debris and its rifling characteristics. When a bullet is fired out of a rifled barrel, that leaves impressions on the bullet. He told the prosecution that the three bullets look like they came from the same firearm. He said they were copper jacketed bullets.

During questioning from the prosecution, Tate identified the bucket the revolver arrived in for analysis. He testified that it was still in the water.

“This is the gun,” he said.

Under cross-examination, Tats said it’s possible the bullets could be from a different gun.

Investigator Billy Thomas testified next and read the testimony from the late Jerod Brink verbatim. Defense attorney Chad Frese asked questions.

Brink mentioned seeing a Black man wearing white shoes and white shorts. “He jumped out in front of me.” The man came up to the driver’s side window. Brink said the man had a mole on his right cheek.

Brink said it was dark and the man asked Brink to pull him out. Brink drove back on Highway 61 North and took a right at Kunau Implement, the went east on old Highway 61. The car, a maroon Malibu, was on a gravel road. “I had a chain in the back of my pickup” and the car came out easily, Brink said in his testimony. The man was alone in the car, which had bucket seats. “More than once, he offered me $100 and I wouldn’t take it,” Brink’s testimony said. “It seemed cool for shorts.” He also said in his testimony “I seen the right rear wheel was dropped off.”

(Investigator Billy Thomas)

Detective Sean Johnson with the Davenport Police Department was the next person called to the stand by the state. He told Cunningham that in July 2020, he was working on property crimes. He completed various applications for search warrants, he said. On July 14, he wrote a search warrant for a maroon Chevy Impala.

(Detective Sean Johnson)

Johnson told the court he interviewed Brink on March 24, 2021m at the Davenport Police Department.

This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have more details from the courtroom as they become available.