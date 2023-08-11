Testimony resumed Friday in the trial of Henry Dinkins, who is accused of the murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Scott County judge Henry Latham is presiding in the case. He will make the decision in this case.

Friday’s testimony opened with Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer of the Davenport Police Department on the stand. Peiffer testified “Mr. Dinkins was the last person to be with Breasia Terrell. He was the custodial caregiver for her at his residence that night.” Peiffer testisfied police were provided with information that Dinkins had been in the Credit Island area with his son. Davenport firefighters had searched that area not long after Breasia was reported missing, but did not find her.

Peiffer also testified about the seizure of Dinkins’ motorhome, Chevy Camaro and Chevy Impala. Under questioning from Dinkins’ attorney Chad Frese, Peiffer said no trace evidence belonging to Breasia was found in Dinkins’ vehicles. Peiffer also testified Dinkins bought Clorox at Walmart in Clinton, Iowa at about 7:00 a.m. before he called Breasia’s mother to report the girl was missing. Peiffer also said on the stand, Dinkins’ Impala had mud underneath it. Peiffer said Dinkins’ girlfriend told investigators she saw Breasia standing by the Impala in the middle of the night.

Peiffer also testified about surveillance video from a Kwik Shop. Peiffer described Dinkins “appeared to be nervous” in his behavior. Peiffer added Dinkins started to leave behind a “considerable” amount of change until a clerk prompted him. Peiffer also testified Dinkins called Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother, at 8:08 A.M. to report Breasia missing.

