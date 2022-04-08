The trial for a suspect in a Davenport girl’s death has been set to begin Oct. 17, according to documents filed Friday in Scott County Court.

The jury trial for 49-year-old Henry Dinkins, of Davenport, will be held somewhere in Iowa, but the location has yet to be determined after a change of venue was granted in March.

Dinkins has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the disappearance and death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

On Monday, the court approved Dinkins’ attorneys Miguel Puentes and Kyle Worby be allowed to withdraw as his counsel. Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese now will represent Dinkins, court documents say.

In other court documents, Dinkins has asked for a private investigator.

The disappearance of Breasia Terrell

Breasia Terrell

Dinkins is accused in the slaying of Breasia Terrell on or about July 10, 2020. His family maintains his innocence.

Breasia was last seen July 10, 2020, after she stayed overnight with her brother and Dinkins, who is the boy’s father.

After Breasia’s body was found March 22, 2021, near DeWitt, authorities confirmed her identity on March 31, 2021.