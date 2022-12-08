A trial for the 50-year-old suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has been set for Aug. 8, 2023.

Breasia Terrell (contributed photo)

On Thursday, Scott County Court officials told Local 4 News the date has been set.

Henry Dinkins, of Davenport, remains in custody. The trial will be held in Linn County, according to Scott County Court documents.

Henry Dinkins 2022

Dinkins is accused in the slaying of Breasia on or about July 10, 2020. His family maintains his innocence. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Breasia was last seen July 10, 2020, after she stayed overnight with her brother and Dinkins, who is the boy’s father.

After Breasia’s body was found March 22, 2021, near DeWitt, authorities confirmed her identity on March 31, 2021.

He was granted a change of venue from Scott to Linn County because of pre-trial publicity.



