The suspect in the 2020 death of a 10-year-old girl has waived his right to a jury trial, Scott County Court records show.

Henry Dinkins, 51, will appear Thursday at a hearing in Scott County Court, a transport order says. Dinkins will be transported from Marshall County, where he currently is incarcerated, to Scott County before the hearing, the order says.

Previously, jury selection was set to begin today in Cedar Rapids in Linn County. A change of venue was in place for the jury trial because so many potential Scott County jurors were familiar with the case.

Breasia Terrell (photo submitted)

Dinkins, 51, faces charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who went missing in July of 2020.

Henry DInkins

Law enforcement confirmed that the remains fishermen found just north of DeWitt on March 22, 2021, were those of the missing girl.