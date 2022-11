One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a domestic disturbance involving a gun Tuesday afternoon in East Moline.

About 4:45 p.m., East Moline Police were at a scene near the intersection of the 2200 block of Kennedy Drive and 3rd Street B. Several squad cars were in the area.

Police were on the scene after a domestic dispute Tuesday in East Moline. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Officers told our Local 4 News crew there were no injuries. We will continue to stay in touch with police to provide details when they become available.