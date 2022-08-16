A 20-year-old Dixon, Ill., man faces felony charges after his arrest Monday, according to a news release from Dixon Police.

Kyler D. Burke was arrested in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felony.) Dixon Police were assisted by the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center, the release says.

In the release, Police Chief Howell reminds residents to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U. (1-888-228-4488) Callers can remain anonymous and receive rewards of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

