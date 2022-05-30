An 18-year-old Davenport man who faces a charge of attempted murder will be tried as an adult, court records say.

Anthanious Kelly, who turned 18 on Monday, was 17 at the time of the incident that happened shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021, court records say. He faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury and felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say.

The Dec. 31, 2021, incident

Davenport Police responded to the area of Kwik Star, 2850 W. Locust St, Davenport, for multiple calls about gunfire, arrest affidavits say.

Officers found a gunshot victim with a wound to his right upper arm. Officers also found three spent .9 mm casings in the parking lot of the Sun Mart, 2920 W. Locust St., affidavits say.

Police say Kelly pulled into the parking lot of the Sun Mart in a vehicle, then got out and pursued a victim on foot with a handgun, affidavits say.

Kelly fired “no less than three times at the victim,” striking him in the arm as he fled. This was recorded on security video, affidavits say.

The gunshot struck the victim in the upper arm, breaking the humerus bone. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, affidavits say.

Kelly is “an adjudicated delinquent” on several felony charges in Scott County, affidavits say. In April, he pleaded not guilty to the charges in this case, court documents say.

He was arrested on a warrant, and is being held on $40,000 cash-only bond in Scot County Jail, documents say.

A motion to transfer jurisdiction to juvenile court has been denied, court records say.