A Henry County squad car was struck shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 in Henry County involving an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car, the release says.

The Henry County Deputy was on the scene of a previous crash, assisting with traffic control. The deputy’s squad car was stationary, with emergency lights activated, and was unoccupied.

A green Toyota Highlander, traveling east on Interstate 80, failed to yield to the squad car and struck the rear end of it, the release says. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Highlander, 34-year-old Zaka Zeynalov, of San Jose, California, was charged with Scott’s Law-improper passing of emergency vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, the release says.

The ISP reminds the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.