A 29-year-old Moline woman is in custody after police allege she led a high-speed chase then rammed squad cars with her truck.

Kailyn Pauley faces felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief, eluding – injury, OWI or participation in a felony, assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of a weapon; and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first offense, court records show.

Kailyn Pauley (Scott County Jail)

About 1:35 a.m. Saturday, an Iowa State Trooper was notified that a vehicle had fled a Scott County Deputy during a traffic stop. The trooper relocated a vehicle matching the description at about 1:41 a.m. headed east on Interstate 74 north of 53rd Street, according to arrest affidavits.

The 2006 Dodge Dakota ST was traveling with no red lights to the rear and a single white light on the passenger side and no registration tag, police allege. The trooper activated the cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens and began to pursue the truck, which began eluding.

“The truck increased its speeds in excess of 90 mph while on I-74 going under 53rd Street. Bettendorf PD was in the area and able to deploy stop sticks near the interchange for Spruce Hills Road, successfully deflating two tires,” the trooper alleges in affidavits.

The pursuit continued on I-74 as another trooper and Bettendorf Police joined the pursuit. “A rolling roadblock was attempted and during the process the driver began to knowingly and willfully ram into multiple cruisers with lights and sirens activated.” The vehicles sustained damage “from the violent contact,” affidavits say.

The monetary value of the damage sustained to cruisers will be in excess of $12,000, according to affidavits. “When the truck became pinned against the concrete wall and our cruisers, the driver continued to push the accelerator down trying to drive through my cruiser while I was exiting,” a trooper alleges in affidavits.

“The driver was then given verbal commands which she failed to obey and had to physically be removed from the vehicle through the window. She was then taken into custody and treated for minor injuries sustained during apprehension,” a trooper writes in affidavits.

An open container of whiskey was on the passenger flood board. During a search, “several syringes were located loaded with a maroon liquid accompanied by a small bag with white substance that was field tested positive for methamphetamine,” according to affidavits.

Pauley was being held Sunday in Scott County Jail on a total $32,000 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing May 9 in Scott County Court.